HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two people were rescued from a tar-filled tanker truck Saturday in Houston.
Firefighters battled extreme heat during the rescue in the 9000 block of Howard Drive, HFD said.
Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.
