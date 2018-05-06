3 firefighters, 2 patients taken to hospital after car crashes into ambulance in SW Houston

3 firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into ambulance (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three firefighters and two patients were transported to the hospital after a driver slammed into their ambulance Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the southwest freeway near Beechnut.

Houston Fire Department says three firefighters were transporting two injured patients to the hospital when a driver ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the driver at-fault jumped out of their vehicle and ran from the scene.

Police are working to find the driver.
