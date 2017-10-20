3 locals arrested for shooting at Richard Spencer speech

EMBED </>More Videos

Three Houston area men arrested in connection with a shooting after a Richard Spencer event in Florida (KTRK)

GAINESVILLE, Florida --
A man who fired a shot at anti-Nazi protesters following a speech at the University of Florida by a white nationalist has been charged with attempted murder, police in Gainesville said Friday. Two men who allegedly urged him to shoot face the same charge.

A Gainesville Police Department report released on Friday said that Tyler Tenbrink, 28; William Fears, 30; and his brother, 28-year-old Colton Fears, all from Texas, were arrested on attempted homicide charges following an appearance on campus by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Hours before the shooting, all three men had spoken with the media in support of Spencer's speech and white nationalism.

The three were in a vehicle Thursday immediately after Spencer's speech and began making Nazi salutes and shouting Hitler chants at a group of people holding anti-Nazi signs near a bus stop, Gainesville Police Officer Ben Tobias said.

One person in the group of about six people struck the back window of the men's vehicle with a baton, police said.

Tenbrink, a convicted felon, showed a handgun after exiting the car while the Fears brothers encouraged him to shoot, police said.

"Colton Fears and William Fears were also yelling, 'Kill them' and 'Shoot them,'" the police report stated.

Tenbrink fired a single shot, police said, missing the group and striking a nearby building. He is also being charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

The men fled the scene and headed north on Highway 75, police said.

Just before 9 p.m. an off-duty Alachua County Sheriff's deputy who had worked the Spencer event earlier saw the men's vehicle. A group of officers called in stopped the vehicle and took the men into custody.

Tenbrink admitted that he was the shooter, according to the police report.

Police say two of the three have connections to "extremist groups."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
nazisattempted murdermugshotswhite supremacistsFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Soda makers being sued over use of the word 'diet'
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Gunshot wounds found on hikers' embracing bodies
School counselor accused of sex crime out on bond
Storm, strong winds cause damage around Houston
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend
Search intensifies for driver who killed mom of 2
Show More
Lightning hits gas line causing fire in backyard
Fans send prayers to Astros in Game 6
Teen cousins targeted in drive-by shooting
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
More News
Top Video
Houston declared vegetarian-friendly
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Toddler steals show during high school performance
More Video