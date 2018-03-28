EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3244711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

A second person has been charged after a video on Facebook showed a baby smoking marijuana.The 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby was arrested last week.Now, 18-year-old Allan Maldonado is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.The arrest warrant states that Maldonado "knowingly...caused, encourage and aid..." the child to smoke a marijuana blunt.A version of the video that's received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appeared to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.