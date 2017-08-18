HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --More than 250 alleged sex buyers and traffickers are behind bars on prostitution charges in Harris County as part of a months-long nationwide crackdown, the Harris County Sherrif's Office announced Friday.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County deputies arrested 161 alleged sex buyers, while Houston police arrested 88 alleged sex buyers and nine alleged sex traffickers.
Arrests made by authorities in Houston and Harris County accounted for a quarter of those in the National John Suppression Initiative between June and August, which included 37 law enforcement agencies in 17 states. In the Houston area, eight local hotel operators also cooperated with authorities executing the sting.
"Our aim is for Harris County and Houston to shed the dubious distinction as America's sex trafficking capital," Gonzalez said. "By focusing our efforts on sex buyers who are seeking to take advantage of sex trafficking victims, we are putting these predators on notice that our community won't tolerate their behavior."
In Harris County, solicitation of prostitution - a class B misdemeanor - is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Gonzalez said business professionals and a pastor are among those who were arrested.
According to charging documents, 52-year-old Eddie Hilburn, a former associate pastor at a The Woodlands church, was taken into custody after he agreed to pay for sex.
"This was a big win. We are committed in the long haul for this," Gonzalez said.
