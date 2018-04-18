25 students, 5 adults hospitalized after crash involving 2 Navasota ISD school buses

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports of dozens injured after CenterPoint truck hits school bus (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least 25 students and five adults have been hospitalized after two Navasota ISD buses were involved in a crash Wednesday morning, the district said.

Navasota ISD added that the injuries appear to be minor.

The accident happened inbound on the highway at Fairbanks N. Houston Road, where the students were on the way to Houston for a class field trip to the museum.

The district said that fifth grade students from John C. Webb Elementary were on the buses at the time, when a CenterPoint Energy work truck rear-ended one of them, causing one bus to collide with the other in front of it.

SkyEye was over the scene where the buses were pulled over along with emergency crews.
EMBED More News Videos

School bus involved in accident on 290



A spare bus arrived to the scene to take students back to Navasota.

EMBED More News Videos

First responders unload students from a Navasota ISD school bus after an accident.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
busbus crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Mother dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest plane
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane
Show More
Katy ISD police sending warning about stranger danger incident
Man spotted on roof of St. Martin's Church overnight
Distracted driving could cause spike in insurance premiums
Jose Altuve, Orbit center of new mural at FM Kitchen and Bar
4 ways to save on a down payment for a home
More News