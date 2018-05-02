HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A suspect has been arrested in connection to last weekend's kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of two women in Harris County, authorities said.
In addition to the charges in Harris County, 22-year-old Howard Junius Dixon also faces sexual assault charges in Montgomery County.
Deputies say the male suspect forced a woman off her bicycle and tried to get her into his car on North Bend Drive. Neighbors say she was dragged down the street at least 100 yards.
BREAKING: man arrested after trying to kidnap two women on Saturday. Beating both of them up. Two trash collectors intervened during the first attempt. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/HPldrO33v6— Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) May 2, 2018
Minutes earlier, deputies also received a call about an attempted kidnapping on North Vista.
Luz Baena was able to escape with cuts and bruises all over her body. She described the harrowing experience to ABC13.
"I tell him, 'Please don't kill me, don't kill me. Please, you have a mother, I believe in God, please don't kill me,'" Luz Baena said.
Authorities believe there could be more victims.