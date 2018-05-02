Suspect arrested in connection with 2 attempted kidnappings in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect has been arrested in connection to last weekend's kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of two women in Harris County, authorities said.

In addition to the charges in Harris County, 22-year-old Howard Junius Dixon also faces sexual assault charges in Montgomery County.

Deputies say the male suspect forced a woman off her bicycle and tried to get her into his car on North Bend Drive. Neighbors say she was dragged down the street at least 100 yards.

Detectives from Harris and Montgomery county sheriff's offices hold briefing on arrest of suspect.



Minutes earlier, deputies also received a call about an attempted kidnapping on North Vista.

Luz Baena was able to escape with cuts and bruises all over her body. She described the harrowing experience to ABC13.
"I tell him, 'Please don't kill me, don't kill me. Please, you have a mother, I believe in God, please don't kill me,'" Luz Baena said.

Authorities believe there could be more victims.

