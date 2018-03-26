  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial

20 countries pledge to kick out Russian diplomats over ex-spy's poisoning

BEN GITTLESON
Canada and a slew of European countries today vowed to kick out Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, just as the United States announced it was responding by expelling 60 Russian intelligence officers.

The United Kingdom earlier this month sent home 23 Russian diplomats -- after saying Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England -- and the following countries said today they, too, are expelling Russian diplomats - over 100 total:
U.S.: 60 diplomats (and it said it would close Russia's consulate in Seattle)

Ukraine: 13 diplomats

France: 4 diplomats

Germany: 4 diplomats

Canada: 4 diplomats (and it said three others' applications to serve in Canada)

Poland: 4 diplomats

Lithuania: 3 diplomats

Czech Republic: 3 diplomats

Netherlands: 2 diplomats
Italy: 2 diplomats

Denmark: 2 diplomats

Spain: 2 diplomats

Estonia: 1 diplomat

Latvia: 1 diplomat

Romania: 1 diplomat

Finland: 1 diplomat

Croatia: 1 diplomat
Hungary: 1 diplomat

Sweden: 1 diplomat

Norway: 1 diplomat

The president of the European Community, Donald Tusk, suggested there could be more measures to come.

Russia's foreign ministry issued a statement today protesting the U.S. and European expulsions of Russian diplomats, calling it a "provocative step" and warning that Russia will respond. It did not say explicitly how it would act, but after the U.K. kicked out 23 Russians this month, Russia expelled 23 British diplomats.

Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were found slumped over, unconscious on a park bench in the southern English town of Salisbury. The U.K. has accused Russia of bearing responsibility for the March 4 attack, which British officials say involved a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed secretly by Russia -- an assessment shared by the United States.

Russia has denied any involvement.

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic contributed reporting from London, ABC News' Clark Bentson contributed reporting from Rome and ABC News' Patrick Reevell contributed reporting from Moscow.

