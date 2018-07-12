2-year-old girl loses toe on slide at Massachusetts water park

2-year-old girl loses toe on slide at Massachusetts water park (KTRK)

By
BOURNE, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
A splash park is closed after a 2-year-old girl lost a toe when she hit a crack in a slide.

The town administrator and police are now investigating the incident at Buzzards Bay Splash Park Tuesday. The park just opened Memorial Day weekend and the slide had a sign and tape across it saying it needed repairs.

But engineers did not tell the town to close the slide and when the girl came down the slide, she hit a crack and it nearly tore off her toe.

Parents heard the girl crying and thought she just wanted to go home but then they discovered she had been injured.

Paramedics took the girl the hospital where she reportedly lost her toe.
