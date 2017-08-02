EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2269354" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A building at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis collapsed due to a natural gas explosion, officials said.

Two people are unaccounted for following an explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school, according to local fire officials.Classes were not in session at Minnehaha Academy at the time of the blast, according to a spokesperson. Most of the staff and students who were on campus at the time of the blast were participating in summer programs in another building.Police said five people were taken to a hospital with injuries, though one has since been released.There were a dozen students in the gymnasium of the upper campus building where the explosion occurred, but those students were able to escape to safety. Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said three people were rescued from the roof of that building.The school spokesperson, who was in that upper campus building, said she heard a huge explosion that caused tiles to fall from the ceiling. She said several of her colleagues sustained minor injuries.According to fire officials, the collapse may have been caused by a natural gas explosion, but the investigation is still ongoing.Fire officials initially tweeted that one person had been killed in the blast but have since retracted that statement.City records show that Eagan-based Master Mechanical Inc. was issued a permit on June 7 for "gas piping and hooking up meter" at the address. Ryan Larsen, a financial officer with the company, told the Star Tribune: "We've got people on the site there. They are figuring it out."Gov. Mark Dayton released a statement saying his office is in continuous contact with city officials about the situation. Dayton said the state "will provide any and all resources necessary" to help first responders and ensure everyone is safe.