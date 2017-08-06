2 Texas Boy Scouts killed after boat hits power line

Three boys were electrocuted when their catamaran sailboat hit a power line during a Boy Scouts camping trip.

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sailboat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.

According to Texas Game Warden Quint Balkcom, three boys were electrocuted when their catamaran sailboat hit a power line. Those onboard appear to have been electrocuted as a result.

All three were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the accident.

"It was tragic scene," said Balkcom.

Officials at the Lake O'The Pines Marina say that the Hallsville Boy Scouts were camping there.

Officials said one of the boys was taken by Life Flight to a hospital in Shreveport. His condition is unknown at this time.

The identities of the three boys have not been released at this time.

KLTV reports that game wardens are currently investigating.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
