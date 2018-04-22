2 teens caught after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings

Two teen inmates have been caught after escaping from a juvenile prison in Giddings, Texas, about 100 miles northwest of Houston.According to a tweet from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, 16-year-olds Brice Ryan Karalis and Bryan Ernando Villanueva were caught just before 7 p.m. Sunday in Montgomery County.The two had disappeared from the Giddings State School around 9 p.m. on Saturday.The teens' mode of escape was not released.It was not immediately clear why Karalis or Villanueva were being held at the prison.