DEADLY SHOOTING

2 teens arrested in murder of 18-year-old in Clute

EMBED </>More Videos

Clute police arrested a 17-year-old and 18-year-old for the murder of 18-year-old Michael Holmes.

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Two teens have been arrested for the July murder of a recent high school graduate in Clute.

Avris Ramon Daggs Jr., 17, and Jevon Stone, 18, have been charged in the murder.

Michael Holmes, 18, was found shot to death on July 21. It was the town's first homicide in a year.

Police said the victim was found around 1:30 a.m. at the Royal Wildwood Manor apartments on Dixie Drive. Officers were informed of shots fired in the area shortly before the discovery.

Holmes goes by Mikey, according to his family. His cousin says he graduated from Brazoswood High School this year. Holmes was the second youngest of six siblings.



Holmes was working for his grandmother during the week in Bay City and came home to stay with his mom in Clute on the weekends. He would help his grandmother with home health care and did whatever she needed.

Police did not immediately disclose a suspect description.

The shooting is a rarity for the town, according to the Clute police chief. He said the town is also one of the 50 safest cities in Texas. About 12,000 people live in Clute.



Meanwhile, both Daggs and Stone are being held in the Brazoria County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
deadly shootinghomicide investigationClute
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DEADLY SHOOTING
2 arrested in connection to death of man in Clute
Man fatally shot in garage in drive-by shooting
Police identify person of interest in home invasion
Wounded store owner fires back, killing armed robber
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
HFD: Bad smell leads to kush lab at apartment
Death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14
Police open fire at suicidal man's vehicle in Baytown
VANDALIZED: Columbus statue defaced in Bell Park
Family: Shooting victim, siblings asked who should die
Woman found after wandering woods for 25 days
Restaurants that turn up the heat with their spicy dishes
Neighbors say man lived with brother's dead body for weeks
Show More
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
Airline wants airports to curb alcohol sales
30-year-old woman missing near Galveston
Football player unconscious after collapsing during practice
Accused barber previously convicted of injury to a child
More News
Top Video
Family: Shooting victim, siblings asked who should die
State troopers 'back in town' with new lip-sync video
Police open fire at suicidal man's vehicle in Baytown
HFD: Bad smell leads to kush lab at apartment
More Video