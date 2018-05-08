EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3414219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New information on man found shot to death in parking garage in west Houston

Authorities say a dispute over the price of LSD led two teens to kill a man in a west Houston parking garage.Jace Weeks and Devyn Durham, both 19, were arrested and charged in the murder of Sam Kyle James, 31, last week.According to Houston police, James' body was found on April 30 at his apartment complex in the 600 block of Dairy Ashford. Investigators said he had a single gunshot wound to the head.The shooting was initially believed to be the result of a carjacking, although the victim's car was not stolen.On Tuesday, Houston police said Weeks allegedly confessed to shooting James after he and Durham drove from Lufkin to Houston to buy drugs.According to investigators, the men got into an argument over the cost of LSD, and James was shot after opening the passenger door of his car.Weeks and Durham were charged in James' death on Sunday. Weeks turned himself in to authorities on Monday and is being held in the Harris County jail on a $75,000 bond.Durham was taken into custody on Tuesday after leading deputies on a chase in near Lufkin. He remains in custody in the Angelina County jail.