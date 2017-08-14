2 taken by Life Flight following SUV wreck in Waller

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people have been flown to hospitals for treatment following a devastating wreck in Waller

Wreckage from an SUV is strewn down a stretch of the eastbound lanes of US 290 just before FM 362.



The Sheriff confirmed two people were taken by Life Flight following the accident. No details on the victims were immediately available.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m.

All eastbound mainlanes are shut down during the investigation.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.
