2 taken by Life Flight following SUV wreck in Waller

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) --Two people have been flown to hospitals for treatment following a devastating wreck in Waller
Wreckage from an SUV is strewn down a stretch of the eastbound lanes of US 290 just before FM 362.
A horrible one-vehicle accident on US-290 eastbound before FM-362 still blocks all main lanes. #ABC13— Rebecca Spera (@RebeccaABC13) August 14, 2017
The Sheriff confirmed two people were taken by Life Flight following the accident. No details on the victims were immediately available.
The accident occurred just before 4 a.m.
All eastbound mainlanes are shut down during the investigation.
