2 taken by Life Flight following SUV wreck in Waller

A horrible one-vehicle accident on US-290 eastbound before FM-362 still blocks all main lanes. #ABC13 — Rebecca Spera (@RebeccaABC13) August 14, 2017

Two people have been flown to hospitals for treatment following a devastating wreck in WallerWreckage from an SUV is strewn down a stretch of the eastbound lanes of US 290 just before FM 362.The Sheriff confirmed two people were taken by Life Flight following the accident. No details on the victims were immediately available.The accident occurred just before 4 a.m.All eastbound mainlanes are shut down during the investigation.