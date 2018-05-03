2 people shot after fight breaks out in Baytown

A fight behind a store in Baytown on Thursday evening resulted in two people being shot.Baytown police said the incident happened on Wisconsin Street near Market at about 8 p.m.According to police, a 16-year-old and a 50-year-old were wounded from the shooting.Police initially said three people were detained, but it's not known whether any of them was the shooter.The 16-year-old victim was airlifted to the hospital. That person's condition was not immediately disclosed.