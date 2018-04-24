DALLAS, Texas --Two Dallas police officers have been critically wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store.
The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.
The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.
The department tweeted that a civilian was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.
Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.
We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families.— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018
A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time.— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018