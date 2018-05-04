2 men in middle of divorce killed inside million-dollar home in apparent murder-suicide

Houston police say two men killed in an apparent murder-suicide were going through a divorce.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say two men, who were in the midst of a divorce, were killed in a murder-suicide inside a million-dollar home near the Galleria Thursday night.

Officers told ABC13 they were called to the home on Markham Street near Weslayan by a good friend of the couple who received a text from one of the victims.

The friend said they felt weird about the message and went to the home. The doors were locked, so they called police.

When authorities arrived, they found both men dead from gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say there was no note left behind, nor have there been any incidents at the house in the past.



The couple had been together more than 20 years.

Officials say they owned the home, which is listed for sale at $1.5 million. The house is part of the divorce.

