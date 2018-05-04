HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police say two men were killed in a murder-suicide inside a million-dollar home near the Galleria Thursday night.
Officers were called to the scene by a friend of the couple to do a welfare check at the home on Markham Street near Weslayan. Authorities found both men dead from gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m.
Police do not know the motive behind the apparent murder-suicide, but told ABC13 the men were in a relationship.
The home the men were inside is listed at $1.5 million.
