EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3427492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live at the scene near the Galleria where two men were found dead inside a home.

Houston police say two men were killed in a murder-suicide inside a million-dollar home near the Galleria Thursday night.Officers were called to the scene by a friend of the couple to do a welfare check at the home on Markham Street near Weslayan. Authorities found both men dead from gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m.Police do not know the motive behind the apparent murder-suicide, but told ABC13 the men were in a relationship.The home the men were inside is listed at $1.5 million.