2 men killed inside million-dollar home in apparent murder-suicide in SW Houston

Houston police say two men were killed in a murder-suicide near the Galleria on Thursday night. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say two men were killed in a murder-suicide inside a million-dollar home near the Galleria Thursday night.

Officers were called to the scene by a friend of the couple to do a welfare check at the home on Markham Street near Weslayan. Authorities found both men dead from gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m.


Police do not know the motive behind the apparent murder-suicide, but told ABC13 the men were in a relationship.

The home the men were inside is listed at $1.5 million.
