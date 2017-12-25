2 killed in crash with two Mustangs racing at high speed on Highway 249

EMBED </>More Videos

Two street racers caused a deadly Christmas day crash on Highway 249, investigators say. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Highway 249 is again open tonight, but for much of the day officers had to cope with a wide debris field left behind after a deadly accident involving three cars and an SUV.

Everywhere you turned, there seemed to be shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across all six lanes of traffic.

But it was nothing compared to the crushed cars and the SUV involved in the midday wreck that investigators said started with two Mustangs racing each other.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez blames two drivers who he said were racing each other at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour, just south of the Sam Houston Tollway.

At one point, one of the Mustang drivers, a man in his mid-forties, t-boned an SUV and then hit an Acura. The driver of the Mustang was killed in the violent collision along with the driver of the SUV, a middle-aged man.

The two people in the Acura, both in their twenties, were injured but will survive.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators said two men were killed after a street race down Highway 249 in NW Harris Co.



The driver of the other Mustang, a man in his mid-twenties, was unhurt and now faces the possibility of several charges.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the stretch of highway is well known as a spot where racing is common.

The speed limit on that stretch of Highway 249 is 45 MPH, half of the suspected speed of the two men who deputies said made a deadly decision on Christmas Day.

Investigators have not released the identities of any of those involved.

EMBED More News Videos

A driver may face charges after a violent and deadly crash this Christmas Day in northwest Harris County.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
car crashHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Armed suspect drops bag full of money after pawn shop robbery
$643M up for grabs between Powerball, Mega Millions
Man charged in brutal Mother's Day stabbing of Baytown woman
Two men detained after house goes up in flames
Armed robbers terrorize firework stand employees on Christmas Eve
Digital Deal of the Day
Woman and 2-year-old daughter reported missing in Ft. Bend Co.
Man back home after being shot by 2 stray bullets
Show More
Man in silver car found shot to death outside business
Chase suspect on the run after bailing out of car in west Houston
Dad allegedly finds 13-year-old child having sex with teacher
Couple and puppy escape burning home after Christmas tree fire
Man charged in iPhone attack at Lone Star College campus
More News
Top Video
Man charged in brutal Mother's Day stabbing of Baytown woman
Armed robbers terrorize firework stand employees on Christmas Eve
Two men detained after house goes up in flames
Armed suspect drops bag full of money after pawn shop robbery
More Video