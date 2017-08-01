Young victims shot at stoplight driven to fire station for help

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say 15-year-old boy and younger girl were shot while sitting at a stoplight. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two young shooting victims were dropped off at a fire station in the South Loop and now investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday night when the vehicle the victims were driving in was stopped at a red light at Scott Street and the South Loop.

Investigators said the suspects pulled up next to them, started shooting and took off.

Police said the 15-year-old boy who was driving was shot in the arm and a younger girl was shot in the hip.

The victims were driven to Houston Fire Station 46 to get help. When they arrived at the station, they also had the father of one of the teens and another younger child with them.

The teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators said a possible description of the suspect's car was a silver or gray Chrysler 200.

Stay with Eyewitness News all morning for updates on this developing story.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say 15-year-old boy and younger girl were shot while sitting at a stoplight.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
shootingjuvenile crimeteenhouston fire departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Campus carry for community colleges goes into effect
Wreck snarls Hwy 290 traffic for early rush hour
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017 begins today
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale today
Suicidal driver costs family their home
Celebrate with birthday freebies in August!
Willowridge HS teachers lose everything to black mold
Show More
Family blames botched plastic surgery for mom's death
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Sheriff's deputy and fiance killed in small plane crash
Man pulled over by person pretending to be a deputy
Indecent exposure ongoing problem at Memorial Park
More News
Top Video
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
Get the wood floor look that will take wear and tear
Country music's most adorable couples
More Video