Authorities say two elementary school kids were hit this morning by a vehicle in southeast Houston.According to Houston police, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 8500 block of Broadway Street, which is north of Hobby Airport.The children were hit by a light brown vehicle, police said. The driver remained at the scene.Houston ISD said a boy and a girl, both 8 years old, were walking to classes at Lewis Elementary School when the incident happened.They were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.