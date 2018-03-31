2 in custody after high-speed chase involving U-Haul truck ends in NE Houston

2 in custody after high-speed chase involving U-Haul truck (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say two people are in custody following a high-speed chase involving a U-Haul truck.

The chase ended at Sterlingshire Street and Mesa Drive in northeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department, Pasadena Police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office assisted in the chase, which started in Pasadena after 5 a.m.

According to reports, the two men stole lawn equipment from a Home Depot on Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena.

Officers spotted the suspects and attempted to stop them, but they refused, leading officers on a 90-minute chase.

