Freeport police hope to learn more from two girls who say they were grabbed near a park during a weekend festival.The girls, ages 11 and 12, say they were able to break free from the strange man, who grabbed them Friday night around 7 p.m. behind Freeport Municipal Park.The stranger got into a gray four-door car and took off.The girls ran to the police department.Police say they're looking for surveillance video.