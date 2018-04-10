2 dead in crash involving charter bus in Walker County

Authorities say two people have died following a crash involving a charter bus in Walker County.DPS troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-45 and FM 1375.Troopers said approximately 75 people were on the bus when the crash occurred.Troopers told Eyewitness News that a driver in a red SUV was traveling northbound when he lost control and hit a barrier, crashing into two vehicles and a Megabus.According to DPS troopers, the man driving the red SUV died at the scene and a 51-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.