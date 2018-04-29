2 dead, child injured in apparent murder-suicide in SW Houston

HPD responding to an apparent murder/suicide in 7900 block of Corporate. One male & one female are deceased, a child was also wounded and is in unknown condition. PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 29, 2018

Houston police are responding to an apparent murder suicide in southwest Houston.Officers say the incident happened in the 7900 block of Corporate Drive.According to authorities, a man and woman are deceased. A child was also wounded, and their condition is unknown.Investigators are working to gather more details.