MURDER SUICIDE

2 dead, child injured in apparent murder-suicide in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

2 dead, child injured in apparent murder-suicide in SW Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are responding to an apparent murder suicide in southwest Houston.

Officers say the incident happened in the 7900 block of Corporate Drive.

According to authorities, a man and woman are deceased. A child was also wounded, and their condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to gather more details.
