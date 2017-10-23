HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities say two elementary school kids were hit this morning by a vehicle in southeast Houston.
According to Houston police, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 8500 block of Broadway Street, which is north of Hobby Airport.
The children were hit by a light brown vehicle, police said. The driver remained at the scene.
Police have not said if the children were injured from the crash.
Houston ISD said the kids attend Lewis Elementary School.
