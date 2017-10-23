2 children hit by vehicle in neighborhood north of Hobby Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Lewis Elementary Students hit by vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say two elementary school kids were hit this morning by a vehicle in southeast Houston.

According to Houston police, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 8500 block of Broadway Street, which is north of Hobby Airport.

The children were hit by a light brown vehicle, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

Police have not said if the children were injured from the crash.

Houston ISD said the kids attend Lewis Elementary School.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
children hit by carcrashhouston isdHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Teen suspects lead police on wild chase in Houston
Duane Brown returns to team after missing 6 games
Get ready for two more cool fronts
Sgt. La David Johnson widow 'angry' about Trump's call
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
Open letter to Houston and Astros from Tom Abrahams
Astros fans can earn a free donut today
Show More
Tickets to the World Series will set you back big time
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
Space station capturing photos of world in 90 minutes
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Houston police officer hurt in wreck near the Beltway
More News
Top Video
Duane Brown returns to team after missing 6 games
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
Space station capturing photos of world in 90 minutes
Sgt. La David Johnson widow 'angry' about Trump's call
More Video