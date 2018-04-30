2 girls charged after reportedly making false kidnapping report in Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
Freeport police said the two teen girls who said they were grabbed near a park this weekend made a false report.

The girls, ages 11 and 12, are charged with making a false report to a peace officer.

The girls originally told police that they were able to break free from a strange man, who grabbed them Friday behind Freeport Municipal Park.

According to the police chief, the original officer told investigators that he had some doubts about the girls' story. When investigators spoke with the girls, they reportedly admitted to making up the story.

The middle school girls told investigators that they were trying to pull a prank on a friend.

The Freeport police chief said that the girls did not seem remorseful.
