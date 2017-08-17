EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2239542" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot and killed inside apartment first homicide in Clute in a year

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in Clute.Avris Daggs Jr., 17, and Jevon Stone, 18, were arrested and charged with the murder of Michael Holmes.Holmes was found shot to death around 1:30 a.m. at the Royal Wildwood Manor apartments on Dixie Drive in July.Holmes' death was the town's first homicide in a year.He graduated from Brazoswood High School this year and was the second youngest of six siblings.