CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) --Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in Clute.
Avris Daggs Jr., 17, and Jevon Stone, 18, were arrested and charged with the murder of Michael Holmes.
Holmes was found shot to death around 1:30 a.m. at the Royal Wildwood Manor apartments on Dixie Drive in July.
Holmes' death was the town's first homicide in a year.
He graduated from Brazoswood High School this year and was the second youngest of six siblings.
