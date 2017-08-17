2 arrested in connection to death of 18-year-old in Clute

EMBED </>More Videos

2 arrested in death of 18-year-old in Clute. (KTRK)

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in Clute.

Avris Daggs Jr., 17, and Jevon Stone, 18, were arrested and charged with the murder of Michael Holmes.

Holmes was found shot to death around 1:30 a.m. at the Royal Wildwood Manor apartments on Dixie Drive in July.

RELATED: Police investigating Clute's 1st homicide in a year
EMBED More News Videos

Man shot and killed inside apartment first homicide in Clute in a year



Holmes' death was the town's first homicide in a year.

He graduated from Brazoswood High School this year and was the second youngest of six siblings.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
deadly shootinghomicide investigationClute
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Authorities searching for missing 30-year-old in Galveston
VANDALIZED: Columbus statue defaced in Bell Park
Football player unconscious after collapsing during practice
Accused barber previously convicted of injury to a child
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
Woman says she was attacked in broad daylight
9-year-old cancer patient becomes Astro for a day
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Spain
Show More
HCDE debates $54k sign featuring trustee's mom's name
Deputies identify man accused of stabbing wife to death
Spanish police thwart possible second attack
Med Center families spend thousands in parking fees
Proposed school names include JJ Watt, Trump, Chuck Norris
More News
Top Video
Football player unconscious after collapsing during practice
VANDALIZED: Columbus statue defaced in Bell Park
Katy soldier's widow raising money to buy back his car
Moody Gardens welcomes new animals
More Video