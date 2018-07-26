2 arrested after pipe bomb, gun and drugs found inside car in west Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

After a search inside the car, deputies found crystal meth, marijuana and an illegal gun, along with the pipe bomb.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people have been arrested after a pipe bomb was discovered inside their vehicle in west Houston.

Precinct 5 deputies pulled over William Owens, 35, and Morgan Hesser, 36, in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a routine traffic stop.

After a search inside the car, deputies found crystal meth, marijuana and an illegal gun, along with the pipe bomb.

Investigators said the pipe bomb appeared to be packed with gunpowder.

Owens was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance, both felony charges. Hesser was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon, also felony charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug arrestpipe bombHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News