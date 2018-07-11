2 arrested after carjacking in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men were arrested after deputies say they carjacked a Cadillac that was involved in a minor accident in The Woodlands.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the victim was at a red light at Woodlands Parkway at Flintridge when their Cadillac was hit from behind by a Toyota. The drivers got out of their cars to check for damage when a Jeep approached and a man got out of the passenger side and pointed a shotgun at the driver of the Cadillac.

The suspect and victim got in a struggle and the victim was able to get away and run away into a nearby wooded area.

The passenger suspect drove off in the Cadillac and the other two vehicles fled the scene as well.

Deputies later spotted the Jeep and Cadillac and arrested both drivers. David Delgado and Ricardo Govea are both charged with aggravated robbery. The driver of the Toyota was not located.
