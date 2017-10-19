REMEMBER WHEN

REMEMBER: 1971 explosion and fire at Mykawa train yard that prompted Hazmat team

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">ABC13 Archive: The 1971 Mykawa Road train fire</span></div>
It was 46 years ago that one of the worst explosions in Houston's history occurred, killing one firefighter and injuring 37 other firefighters and civilians.

It happened at the rail yard at Mykawa Road at Almeda Genoa.

VIDEO: ABC13 coverage of the fire and explosion
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 coverage of the 1971 Mykawa Rd. explosion


A Missouri Pacific Railroad train was entering the yard when it derailed on a track that was being repaired. A tank car containing vinyl chloride exploded. As firefighters were battling the blaze and news photographers were shooting film of the event, a second car, containing butadiene exploded. One firefighter who was perched atop a ladder was engulfed in flames but survived. Another firefighter, Truxton Hathaway, had come to the scene to record the incident for training and was killed in the explosion.

Truxton Hathaway, 31, was assigned to the fire academy and went to the scene of the explosion to record the incident for training. He was killed when the second rail car exploded.


A significant problem in battling the fire was the lack of information that the fire department had. Hazardous materials in tanks cars were not marked. It wasn't long after the Mykawa Road fire that the Houston Fire Department started the hazardous materials (Hazmat) unit.

Special thanks to Scott Mellott of HoustonFireMemorial.org

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
remember whenABC13 TBThistoryhouston fire department
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REMEMBER WHEN
30 years ago: Rescue of 'Baby Jessica' from the well
REMEMBER WHEN: Astros clinched division
PHOTOS: When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 34 years ago today
More remember when
Top Stories
Man wanted by police after accident victim vanishes
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
Mother dies after being hit by SUV in Sienna Plantation
Large wastewater spill reported in Buffalo Bayou
Deshaun Watson helps furnish homes in Harvey's wake
Habitual felon sentenced to 60 yrs. for 3rd DWI
UH faces tough test in No. 25 Memphis
Show More
Cities try to lure Amazon's HQ2
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
Restaurant says $13 chicken is from Popeyes
Trial date set for teen accused of killing parents
Austin-area gun store ransacked again by burglars
More News
Photos
BOO! Halloween decorations across Houston area
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
More Photos