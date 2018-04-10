18-year-old charged with capital murder in shooting of man on his way to work in SW Houston

Police release sketch of suspect accused of killing 56-year-old man. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the death of a father who was gunned down as he left for work last week.

Elie Ngouelet is in custody at this time.

Ngouelet is accused of shooting and killing Ramone Esquivel on April 4 at the Bristol Court Apartments on 8404 South Course in southwest Houston.

Esquivel was shot at least once.

His son was right behind him when he was shot, but he was not injured.

Authorities tell ABC13 the suspect tried to rob Esquivel before killing him.

Police do not believe Esquivel knew his killer. Investigators say the teen showed up with the intention of robbing someone, but didn't have a target picked out.

Investigators believe the suspect is a predator.

"It appears from looking at the footage that he was waiting here at the edge of the parking lot, waiting for someone to exit the apartment complex," said Brian Evans with Houston Police.
