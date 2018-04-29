18-year-old charged in shooting of man and teen at SE Houston gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

18-year-old charged in shooting of man and child at SE Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a man and a 15-year-old outside of a southeast Houston gas station.

Reginald Hawkins, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Houston police were called out to a shooting at the Shell station in the 4400 block of South Loop East at Cullen on April 3.

According to police, Hawkins and another suspect sprayed bullets towards the two victims after a dice game.

HPD Capt. B. McPherson said both the man and child were struck multiple times.

The victims tried to flee from the shooters, but ended up underneath a bridge nearby, McPherson said.

The man and teen were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Hawkins was arrested on Saturday after authorities said one of the victims found a picture of the suspect on Instagram and passed it to investigators.

Hawkins is being held in the Harris County Jail without a bond.

Authorities say Hawkins was already on probation for assaulting a public servant in 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghouston police departmentarrest
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video: Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of 2 women
Former Texans player at center of violent arrest caught on camera
Mom of boy found dead inside dryer of complex speaks out
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
Neil Bush: George H.W. is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in airport
MD Anderson hosts 3rd Annual Prom Party Palooza
Man arrested for stolen Lego reselling operation
Show More
Shaquem Griffin becomes first one-handed player picked in NFL Draft
Hello, Dr. Antin: Meet People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian"
Widow of John DeLorean sues over money from 'Back to the Future'
Man accused of killing girlfriend dies after attempted suicide
Waffle House shooting hero raises $180k for victims' families
More News