There were some scary moments for drivers on Highway 290 Thursday after an 18-wheeler was seen swerving on the road.Herman Hu captured it on video and said it started at 34th Street and ended before 43rd Street.Hu said the driver ran over a flashing arrow sign, then continued to swerve into walls left and right."There was about 20 cars behind me and three other vehicles were flashing with hazard lights to provide protection to other drivers," Hu said.He said several drivers called police.Hu said he was in shock."I was going to stop to help the driver, but I couldn't stop because I would have caused an accident," Hu said.Eyewitness News is gathering more information about the incident and what may have caused the driver to swerve on the highway.