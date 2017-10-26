18-wheeler carrying Hazmat gasses crashes into restaurant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2570324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ft. Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls briefs media on truck that slammed into sushi restaurant

A tractor trailer has crashed into a restaurant in the 7300 block of SH-99.This happened at a Shogun Japenese Grill adjacent to the old Palladium theater near Richmond around 9:03 a.m.The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on the Grand Parkway when it veered across the median, onto the feeder road and then into the restaurant.The truck hit two vehicles.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office the tractor trailer was carrying liquid nitrogen but there is no Hazmat threat.The building was evacuated as a precaution.Northbound lanes of the Grand Parkway are closed at West Bellfort.The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Three other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.Investigators say the driver was slumped over the wheel of the truck. They are investigating the cause of the crash as possibly medical related.The restaurant was not scheduled to open until 11:15 a.m. so no one was inside at the time of the crash.Sheriff Troy Nehls says if the restaurant would have been open many people would have been seriously injured or killed. He said it could have been "catastrophic."One worker in the nail salon next door suffered minor injuries from falling equipment.