18-wheeler carrying Hazmat gasses crashes into business

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A tractor trailer has reportedly crashed into a business in the 7300 block of SH-99. Multiple injuries have been reported.

This happened at a Shogun Restaurant adjacent to the old Palladium theater near Richmond.



According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office the 18-wheeler was carrying hazmat gasses.


The building has been evacuated.

Northbound lanes of the Grand Parkway are closed at West Bellfort.

Right now, we don't know what caused the crash.

Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis is heading to the scene and will bring live updates as soon as they are available.

