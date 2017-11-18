Have you seen him? Authorities searching for 17-year-old with autism in Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old with autism reported missing in Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities need your help in finding a missing 17-year-old with autism last seen Saturday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Bordenkircher was last seen in the 100 block of Hambrick at a group home.

When he left the group home, Bordenkircher was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray tennis shoes and a jacket tied around his waist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
missing personmissing boymissing childrenautismHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mother stabbed to death by son in Spring, deputies say
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police
Texas RenFest closes early after power outage
1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsized near Colorado River
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Grizzlies 105-83
Funeral held for Texas State student Matthew Ellis
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Show More
Astros host baseball games for kids with disabilities
Incredible Jose Altuve image made of words and numbers
Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized
Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck
Police chief says some drivers scare 'bejesus' out of him
More News
Top Video
Funeral held for Texas State student Matthew Ellis
Texas RenFest closes early after power outage
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police
Student honors fallen HPD officer with portrait
More Video