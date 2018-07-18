17-year-old female student dies during band practice at Long Island high school

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett reports live from Lake Ronkonkoma after the recent death of a 17-year-old teen.

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island --
A 17-year-old female student died after suffering an apparent medical condition at a Long Island high school Monday night.

Authorities in Suffolk County said the incoming senior, who has not been identified, was at band practice when she appeared to have a medical emergency around 9:15 p.m.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night," Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement. "We are currently not aware of the cause of death."

Officials say the death appears non-criminal in nature, but the medical examiner will determine the exact cause.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family and friends during this difficult time," Graham said.

The school district provided grief counseling on Tuesday.

A young high school football player was killed at the same school last year during a training exercise. Joshua Mileto, 16, was fatally injured when he was crushed by a log he was carrying with his teammates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student diesu.s. & worldteenNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News