16-year-old arrested in connection with police killing, 3 suspects still sought

EMILY SHAPIRO
A 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the Monday killing of a female Baltimore County police officer, the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department said this morning.

Three suspects are still being sought, police added.

The teenager was arrested Monday shortly after the death of the officer, whose name has not been released.

The teen has also not been publicly identified.
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
Monkey makes airport baggage area personal jungle
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Amber Alert issued for 3 children taken near Austin
Need a job? This Katy area Walmart is hiring
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
More News