Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies

Free Subs: When the Texans win, wear your Texans gear and get a free Select sub at Firehouse Subs with the purchase of a drink and a bag of chips. (Starts regular season)

When our Texans are victorious, we get to share in the glory and take home some cool freebies!Here are just some of those awesome offers available to Houston Texans fans: