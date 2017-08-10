ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
When our Texans are victorious, we get to share in the glory and take home some cool freebies!

Here are just some of those awesome offers available to Houston Texans fans:
  • Free Subs: When the Texans win, wear your Texans gear and get a free Select sub at Firehouse Subs with the purchase of a drink and a bag of chips. (Starts regular season)
  • BOGO Burgers: Buy one, get one on Texans burgers at Fuddruckers every Tuesday this season--win or lose!(Begins preseason) Receive a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase if the Texans win. (Starts regular season)
  • Free Monster Taco: When you drive through Jack in the Box, make sure to say the magic words "Touchdown for Tacos." Every game where the Texans score two touchdowns, customers get a free Monster Taco with purchase of a second item. (Starts preseason)
  • Free McNuggets: Download the McDonald's app and show the coupon to get a free 6-piece McNuggets with purchase. This offer is valid on the day after a Texans win. (Starts regular season)
  • 40% off clothes and more: Head to Palais Royal and say the phrase "Go Texans" to get 40 percent off one item. (Starts preseason)
  • Half off pizza: If you like Papa John's, you're going to love this deal. Use promo code "TEXANS" at check out online to get 50 percent off your pizza. (Starts preseason)



