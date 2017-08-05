15-year-old shot in west Houston while riding bike

A 15-year-old was shot in the upper body as he and a friend rode their bikes around a west Houston apartment complex.The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Lakeside Estates Drive.According to investigators, both teens heard a gunshot and ran in different directions. The second boy returned to the scene and found his friend shot.The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting.