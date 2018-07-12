14-year-old boy arrested in attempted rape of Bronx park jogger

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more on the attempted rape in a Bronx park.

Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York --
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy in the attempted rape of a jogger in a Bronx park.

Officials said the 35-year-old woman was jogging in Bronx River Forest Park just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect got behind her, placed his hand over her mouth and his arm across her chest as he tried to pull her backward, the victim told authorities.

The victim fought him off as she feared he would rape her and ran into the park as she yelled for help. Then, as she made her way out of the park, she spotted him again and managed to take a picture with her phone.

She suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 14-year-old boy is now facing charges of attempted rape and harassment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeattempted rapeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New video released of attempted rapist in Bronx park
Female jogger spots attempted rapist again in Bronx park
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
53 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News