A 14-year old Florida student was arrested after a gun was found hidden in his backpack.Police say the gun was a semi-automatic pistol will 11 rounds of ammunition. He also had a butterfly-style knife and a folding pocket knife.The boy's middle school is located in Winter Haven, which is located between Tampa and Orlando.It was only weeks ago that a student went on a shooting rampage at a high school only a few hours south of Winter Haven. In the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 14 students and three teachers were killed.In the latest arrest, police say the student made no threats and do not believe he had any intentions of carrying out an attack.The teen told investigators that he "had been listening to rap music and wanted to bring the gun to feel 'powerful' and 'cool.'"