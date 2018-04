Authorities need your help in finding a missing 13-year-old with autism in Houston.Andrew Navarrete was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of Bradford Street. Investigators believe he left the area on a bicycle.He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black flip flops.Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Missing Person Unit at 713-884-3131.