MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) --Authorities in Shelby County, Tennessee took a 13-year-old into custody after he allegedly took his grandmother's car to visit his girlfriend.
The teen was pulled over on Interstate 40 around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Department told WREG.
Officials said the teen, who lived with his grandparents in Saline County, Arkansas, was upset with them and stole the car.
He told the officers he was going to visit his girlfriend in Connecticut.
The teen was taken to the Juvenile Court building to wait for a judge and his grandparents.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff