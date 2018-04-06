We are investigating a Homicide in the 17100 block of the East Fwy. at Magnolia. One adult male is confirmed dead. No suspect in custody. PIO en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/i83XjkXd4N — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 7, 2018

Deputies are searching a wooded area for a 12-year-old boy suspected in the fatal shooting of a man in east Harris County.According to deputies, the boy shot a man who was fighting with an unknown male and then took off running.The victim was placed in a truck by an unknown person and driven to a Shell gas station near the East Freeway at Magnolia. That is where the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 20's, was pronounced dead.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating three different scenes connected to the shooting as K-9 units and a DPS helicopter are being used to search a wooded area near the boy's home.Deputies described the boy as being Hispanic, but could not say what he was wearing.If you see a boy who might match this description, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.