Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina say a 12-year-old-boy is alive after getting trapped underwater for nine minutes.A video shows the boy and his friend swimming around the lazy river at a resort. They removed a metal grate on the floor.The boy was swimming down to explore the hole but gets his leg stuck. His friend and some adults tried to get him out, but were unsuccessful.Emergency crews were able to finally pull him out after about nine minutes. Police credit a hotel guest for saving the boy's life. That guest performed underwater mouth to mouth resuscitation the entire time.Police are not saying more on the boy's condition, only that he is alive.