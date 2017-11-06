JUST IN: The ages of those killed in the Sutherland Springs church shooting range from 5 to 72 https://t.co/ZZnz0ui7R2 pic.twitter.com/x0bQgdLtfN — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 6, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2608070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history.

Investigators worked through the night, and are still on the scene of the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs this morning trying to piece together exactly what happened.Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt spoke with ABC13 Monday morning and said 12 to 14 children were among the victims of the shooting.All of the bodies of the victims have been removed from the church and taken to the medical examiner's office.At this time, one victim has still not been identified.All of the shooting victims who are in the hospital are said to be in stable condition.Investigators say the gunman, Devin Kelley's, in-laws attended the First Baptist Church at times but were not at the service yesterday morning. It's not clear if he targeted the church because of this connection.Kelley's wife and child are safe in New Braunfels.The sheriff has spoken with the neighbor who shot Kelley, but that man doesn't believe he's a hero. He does not want to speak publicly about what happened. Investigators say if he hadn't been there the shooter would have gotten away.Sheriff Tackitt says the survivors have not been interviewed yet. He believes every person who was in the church at the time of the shooting was either injured or killed.The pastor and his wife were out of town at the time of the shooting. The visiting pastor was among those killed.